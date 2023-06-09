MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $89.36 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $20.01 or 0.00075539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00023318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,483.48 or 0.99985858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.54477314 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,579,730.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

