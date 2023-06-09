Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.52). 270,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 59,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.17) price target on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Microlise Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13,500.00.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

