Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. 25,835,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,679,441. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

