MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Down 6.6%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66. 70,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 14,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.