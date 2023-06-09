MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Stock Price Up 6%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.43. 4,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.
