Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.02. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

