Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 633597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides government contracting solutions to law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears. The company also manufactures and distributes fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products.

