Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $465.12 million, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,076,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,499,000 after buying an additional 295,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

