Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

