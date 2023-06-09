Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $37,495,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,058,000 after buying an additional 145,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.01. 471,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

