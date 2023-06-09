Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $37,510,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.13. The stock had a trading volume of 788,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,428. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

