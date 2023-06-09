Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 133,788 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,788 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 573,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

