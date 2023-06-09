Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20,888.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,777,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. 119,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,741. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

