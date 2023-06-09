Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.24 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,384,000 after purchasing an additional 101,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,250. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Recommended Stories

