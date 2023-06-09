Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.30 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 86,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,781,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CTRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.