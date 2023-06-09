Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

