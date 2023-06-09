Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of LKQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 454,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,140. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

