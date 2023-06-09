Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,992 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,738. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

