Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 132,727 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. 146,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,086. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

