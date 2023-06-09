Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AYI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

