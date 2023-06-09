Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $9.65 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.13. 74,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.