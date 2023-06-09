Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 648,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.