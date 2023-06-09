Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FIX traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $156.50. 53,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,159. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $161.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

