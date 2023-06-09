Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 107,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Garmin stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.