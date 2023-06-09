Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,362.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,553,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.48. 84,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,411. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

