Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 3.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,657. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.