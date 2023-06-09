Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.45

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $61.12, with a volume of 367865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $183,842.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $712,268.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $183,842.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $712,268.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,175 shares of company stock worth $9,125,268. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 831.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Morphic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Morphic by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.