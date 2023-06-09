MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Up 4.5%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.00 ($32.26) and last traded at €27.98 ($30.09). Approximately 711,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.78 ($28.80).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
MorphoSys Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
