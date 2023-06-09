Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON MTC traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 248,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.01 million, a PE ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.09. Mothercare has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

In other news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte acquired 568,582 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £51,172.38 ($63,615.59). Insiders own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

