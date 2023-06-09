Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.88. 1,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCAAU. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 5,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.