Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Down 1.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €337.30 ($362.69) and last traded at €338.60 ($364.09). 281,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €342.60 ($368.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €340.00 ($365.59) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €344.00 ($369.89) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €375.00 ($403.23) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($376.34) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($392.47) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is €333.17 and its 200 day moving average is €327.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

