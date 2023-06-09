Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 1,905 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,725,474 shares in the company, valued at $174,475,053.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

