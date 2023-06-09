Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10. 170,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 332,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Nano Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nano Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Labs during the third quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nano Labs during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nano Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.