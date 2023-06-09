Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Up 0.8%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 1,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.0763 dividend. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is 99.20%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

