Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Cormark

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

NBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NBLY stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.90. 20,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,845. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$18.25 and a 1 year high of C$25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$840.67 million and a PE ratio of 82.17.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

