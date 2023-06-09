Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 10,548 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,084,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,182,602. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

