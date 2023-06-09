Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,634 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.60. 998,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

