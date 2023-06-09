Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $585,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.2 %

ALV stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. 983,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,567. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

