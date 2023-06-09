Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $722,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,926. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

