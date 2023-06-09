Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 571.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. 544,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

