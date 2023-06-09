Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $724,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $145.55. 1,090,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,984. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.