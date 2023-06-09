Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,050. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

