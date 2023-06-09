Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Purchases 25,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,763,100.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Nerdy Stock Performance
Shares of Nerdy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 273,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.44.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nerdy Company Profile
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
See Also
