NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NetEase Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.20 on Monday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetEase

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 233,489 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

