NeuRizer Ltd. (ASX:NRZ) Insider Phillip (Phil) Staveley Sells 2,000,000 Shares

NeuRizer Ltd. (ASX:NRZ – Get Rating) insider Phillip (Phil) Staveley sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$194,000.00 ($128,476.82).
NeuRizer Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
NeuRizer Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuRizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuRizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.