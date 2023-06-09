Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $108.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

