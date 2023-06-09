NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.30 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIO Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

About NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.