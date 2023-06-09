NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.30 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
