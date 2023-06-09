Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CFO Sells $75,388.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

