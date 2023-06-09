Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,703 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.65% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $85,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,246 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 9,946,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,294,660. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

