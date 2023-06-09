Nsv Partners Iii Lp Sells 35,872 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $1,279,195.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,837,045 shares in the company, valued at $350,789,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60.

On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,165,528.26.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

